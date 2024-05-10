10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
69PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the product formed in the following reaction given your knowledge about the relative stabilities of alkyl cations and benzylic cations. Suggest a mechanism for the reaction. Ignore the stereochemistry of the products.
