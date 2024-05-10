19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Acetal Protecting Group
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acetals are used as protecting groups for 1,2-diols and carbonyl compounds (aldehydes and ketones). Formation of an acetal using a diol as an alcohol yields a cyclic acetal. Provide the cyclic acetal formed when the following compound reacts with cyclobutane-1,2-diol under acid catalysis.
