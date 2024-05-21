A student was tasked to react HCl with 4,4-dimethylpent-1-ene, and his teacher asked him to identify the major product. He was choosing between 1-chloro-4,4-dimethylpentane and 4-chloro-2,2-dimethylpentane. His friend suddenly told him that the electrophile adds to the sp2 carbon with a greater number of hydrogens. Ignoring stereochemistry, what should be the correct identification of the major product?