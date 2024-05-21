10. Addition Reactions
10. Addition Reactions Alkyne Hydration
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of hex-2-yne with mercuric sulfate in dilute sulfuric acid produces two ketones. Propose a plausible mechanism that leads to the two ketone products. [Note: Do not forget to show lone pairs.]
