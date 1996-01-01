i) Explain why the molecule below is not oxidized to a meta-quinone.
ii) What is the actual expected product of the oxidation?
i) The molecule below is not oxidized to a meta-quinone because the oxidizing agent can only oxidize one equivalent of alcohol.
i) The molecule below is not oxidized to a meta-quinone because the carbocation intermediate only has resonance structures that contain positive charges at ortho and para positions preventing the formation of carbonyls that are meta relative to each other.
