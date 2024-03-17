10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
The major product of the reaction of 1-chlorocyclopent-1-ene with HCl is 1,1-dichlorocyclopentane. Draw the mechanism for this reaction. Provide a brief explanation for choosing the intermediate in the mechanism over the possible alternative.
