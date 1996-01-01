A researcher is asked to synthesize 4-nonyne from the product of the reaction of 1-pentyne with sodium amide by the addition of 1-chlorobutane. However, there is no available stock of 1-pentyne. What other way can the researcher prepare 4-nonyne?
The researcher can use 1-hexyne as the starting material and the alkyl halide, 1-chloropropane, or we can synthesize 1-pentyne from ethylene with 1-chlorobutane and NaNH2.
The researcher can use 1-butyne as the starting material and the alkyl halide, 1-chloropropane, or we can synthesize 1-pentyne from ethylene using 1-propene and NaBr.
The researcher can use 1-hexyne as the starting material and the alkyl halide, 1-chloropropane, or we can synthesize 1-pentyne from ethylene with 1-chloropropane and NaNH2.
The researcher can use ethylene as the starting material and the alkyl halide, 1-chloropropane, or we can synthesize 1-pentyne from 1-hexyne using 1-chloropropane and NaNH2.