3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
3. Acids and Bases Acid Base Equilibrium
59PRACTICE PROBLEM
Complete the acid-base reaction given below. Label each reaction's conjugate acid and base, and predict whether the equilibria favor reactants or products.
(i) H2Te + NaNH2 ⇌
(ii) F3CCH2CH2O- + FCH2OH ⇌
