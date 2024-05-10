10. Addition Reactions
Ozonolysis
67PRACTICE PROBLEM
A diene undergoes ozonolysis to produce an ozonide intermediate, which is subsequently treated with dimethyl sulfide (Me2S) to yield the following product. Determine a possible diene involved in this reaction.
