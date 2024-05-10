Organic Chemistry
Improve your experience by picking them
Is bimolecular condensation suitable for creating unsymmetrical ethers such as ethyl propyl ether? Explain why or why not.
Yes, because unsymmetrical ethers are solid, it will be easy to separate them from undesired products.
Yes, because only one alcohol will be protonated and the other will act as a nucleophile to form the desired product.
No, because bimolecular condensation cannot create unsymmetrical ethers.
No, because bimolecular condensation can also create symmetrical ethers, making it difficult to isolate the desired product.