9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A double bond is usually more stable in an endocyclic position of a five-membered ring than in the exocyclic position. Comparing the estimated hydrogenation energies of the two pairs given below.
The first pair shows an energy difference of about 5 KJ/mol while the second pair shows an energy difference of about 9 KJ/mol.
Explain this discrepancy and suggest which number should be trusted under this effect.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A methyl substituent on the double bond raises the stability of the structure with an exocyclic double bond in the first pair. So, the second pair represents the true energy difference between endocyclic and exocyclic double bonds in a five-membered ring.
B
The values are incorrect, the energy difference between the five-membered rings with endocyclic and exocyclic double bonds is always 9 KJ/mol.
C
A five-membered ring with an endocyclic double bond always has higher energy than a five-membered ring with an exocyclic double bond.
D
The first pair represents the true energy difference between endocyclic and exocyclic double bonds in the ring and the energy difference between the five-membered rings with endocyclic and exocyclic double bonds is always 5 KJ/mol.