1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Orbitals
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
a. Determine the number of molecular orbitals present in 1,3,5-heptatriene and the designation of its HOMO (such as Ψ1, Ψ2).
b. How many nodes are there in its highest energy molecular orbital?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. Six molecular orbitals, HOMO is designated at Ψ3
b. The highest molecular orbital has five nodes
B
a. Eight molecular orbitals, HOMO is designated at Ψ3
b. The highest molecular orbital has five nodes
C
a. Six molecular orbitals, HOMO is designated at Ψ5
b. The highest molecular orbital has six nodes
D
a. Seven molecular orbitals, HOMO is designated at Ψ4
b. The highest molecular orbital has five nodes
