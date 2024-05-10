20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
The structure given represents a polymer commonly used in beverage containers – Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET). (i) Identify its type (polyester, polyether, etc.), (ii) illustrate what would be released upon complete hydrolysis, and (iii) propose potential stable derivatives or original monomers that could have been utilized in its production.
The structure given represents a polymer commonly used in beverage containers – Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET). (i) Identify its type (polyester, polyether, etc.), (ii) illustrate what would be released upon complete hydrolysis, and (iii) propose potential stable derivatives or original monomers that could have been utilized in its production.