8. Elimination Reactions
SN1 SN2 E1 E2 Chart (Big Daddy Flowchart)
82PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify if each reaction proceeds via SN2, E2, SN1, or E1, and draw the product/s. When more than one product or mechanism is possible, identify which is major and minor.
(i) 3-(iodomethyl)pentane + NaOH in water/ethanol
(ii) 3-(chloromethyl)pentane + AgNO3 in water/ethanol
