13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
75PRACTICE PROBLEM
Tertiary alcohols are resistant to oxidation. Nonetheless, allylic tertiary alcohols can undergo oxidation through allylic shift, as shown below. The reagent used for this reaction is called a Bobbitt's reagent.
Show the products expected to form when the following compounds are oxidized using Bobbitt's reagent.
