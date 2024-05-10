1. A Review of General Chemistry
Intro to Organic Chemistry
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compound Y is obtained from a plant extract and has a sweet aroma that is similar to that of honey. Elemental composition states that compound Y contains 40.0 % carbon, 6.7 % hydrogen, and 53.3 % oxygen. Determine the empirical formula for compound Y.
