12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show the synthetic steps needed to produce the following compound using the following two-step process:
(1) Use Grignard reagent to react with a carbonyl compound to give an alkoxide ion intermediate
(2) Use this alkoxide to react with 1° or methyl alkyl halide to form the given ether products
As starting materials, you may use any reactants containing 7 carbons or fewer.
