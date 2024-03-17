6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Energy Diagram
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction below. The reaction rate triples when the concentration of 1-chloropropane is tripled. The reaction rate quadruples when the concentration of ethanolate is quadrupled.
i) Identify the order of the reaction with respect to 1-chloropropane.
ii) Identify the order of the reaction with respect to ethanolate.
iii) Write the rate law for the reaction.
iv) Identify the overall order of the reaction
Consider the reaction below. The reaction rate triples when the concentration of 1-chloropropane is tripled. The reaction rate quadruples when the concentration of ethanolate is quadrupled.
i) Identify the order of the reaction with respect to 1-chloropropane.
ii) Identify the order of the reaction with respect to ethanolate.
iii) Write the rate law for the reaction.
iv) Identify the overall order of the reaction