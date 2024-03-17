Consider the reaction below. The reaction rate triples when the concentration of 1-chloropropane is tripled. The reaction rate quadruples when the concentration of ethanolate is quadrupled.

i) Identify the order of the reaction with respect to 1-chloropropane.

ii) Identify the order of the reaction with respect to ethanolate.

iii) Write the rate law for the reaction.

iv) Identify the overall order of the reaction