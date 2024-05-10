Organic Chemistry
Are the following structures aromatic? Explain.
A is aromatic because of its cyclic structure, planar shape, fully conjugated π system, and 6 π electrons. B and C are not aromatic because B lacks a fully conjugated π system and C has 8 π electrons.
A and C are aromatic because of their cyclic structure, planar shape, fully conjugated π system, and 6 π electrons. B is not aromatic because it lacks a fully conjugated π system.
B is aromatic because of its cyclic structure, planar shape, fully conjugated π system, and 6 π electrons. A and C are not aromatic because A lacks a fully conjugated π system and C has 8 π electrons.
B and C are aromatic because of their cyclic structure, planar shape, fully conjugated π system, and 6 π electrons. A is not aromatic because it lacks a fully conjugated π system.