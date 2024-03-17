4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkenes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alkenes
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following name of an organic compound needs to be corrected. Draw the structure accurately representing the incorrect name and determine the correct IUPAC name.
cis-2,6-dichloro-3-ethylhex-2-ene
The following name of an organic compound needs to be corrected. Draw the structure accurately representing the incorrect name and determine the correct IUPAC name.
cis-2,6-dichloro-3-ethylhex-2-ene