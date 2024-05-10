17. Aromaticity
Pi Electrons
17. Aromaticity Pi Electrons
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Porphyrin is a group of compounds, one of which forms the core of heme molecules in hemoglobin. In the figure below, a large-ring iron complex is found at the center of the porphyrin. Encircle all the double bonds in the large cyclic conjugated pi system that contribute to its aromaticity. Determine the number of pi electrons present in this aromatic system.
Porphyrin is a group of compounds, one of which forms the core of heme molecules in hemoglobin. In the figure below, a large-ring iron complex is found at the center of the porphyrin. Encircle all the double bonds in the large cyclic conjugated pi system that contribute to its aromaticity. Determine the number of pi electrons present in this aromatic system.