11. Radical Reactions
Allylic Bromination
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of 1,2-dimethylcyclohexene with NBS under UV light produces a mixture of two products.
However, the reaction of cyclopentene with NBS only produces one product despite the generation of a resonance-stabilized radical. Explain why this reaction does not yield a second product.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Multiple products are formed but there is only one major product.
B
Since one mole of NBS is used, there can only be a single allylic brominated product.
C
Cycloalkenes with odd number of carbon atoms only produce single products in allylic bromination reactions.
D
The two allylic radicals formed from cyclopentene are equivalent.