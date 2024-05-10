20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
The structure given represents a widely used synthetic fiber known for its strength and durability – Kevlar® (Aramid). (i) Identify its type (polyester, polyether, etc.), (ii) illustrate the monomer that would be released upon complete hydrolysis, and (iii) propose potential stable derivatives or original monomers that could have been utilized in its production.
