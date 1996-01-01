10. Addition Reactions
Epoxidation
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
An optically active epoxide is produced when (E)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene is epoxidized in an enantioselective manner using the Jacobsen catalyst. However, the result is optically inactive when the same conditions are utilized using (Z)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene as the substrate. Elucidate this finding.
<IMAGE>
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The product with both the (E)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene and (Z)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene is active because both are a mixture of racemic compounds.
B
The product with both the (E)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene and (Z)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene is inactive because both are enantiomer compounds.
C
The product with (E)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene is optically active because it produces enatiomer products while those with (Z)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene is inactive because it is a meso compound..
D
The product with (E)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene is optically active because it produces meso products while those with (Z)-1,2-dicyclopentylethene is inactive because it is enantiomer compounds.