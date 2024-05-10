Organic Chemistry
Propose a method to effectively separate the free L-glutamic acid from its acylated D-enantiomer as depicted below:
Use solvent extraction or ion-exchange chromatography because the free L-glutamic acid is water-insoluble due to its positive charge in acidic conditions, whereas the acylated D-glutamic acid remains neutral and is soluble in water.
Use water extraction or ion-exchange chromatography since the free L-glutamic acid is water-soluble due to its positive charge in acidic conditions, whereas the acylated D-glutamic acid remains neutral and does not dissolve in water.
Use recrystallization and ion-exchange chromatography as both amino acids are neutral in acid solutions, but the free L-glutamic acid will dissolve differently compared to the neutral, water-insoluble acylated D-glutamic acid.
Use thin-layer chromatography and water extraction since the free L-glutamic acid remains neutral and soluble in water, while the acylated D-glutamic acid, being positively charged, is water-insoluble and separable by these methods.