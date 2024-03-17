7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
99PRACTICE PROBLEM
When optically active 2-idopentane is treated with NaI solution, it undergoes racemization. Show the mechanism for the racemization. On the other hand, optically active pentan-2-ol does not undergo racemization when treated with NaOH solution. Explain why.
