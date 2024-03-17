11. Radical Reactions
Free Radical Halogenation
85PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the mechanisms for the monobromination of methane involving the propagation steps shown below:
How do you know the monobromination reaction does not occur via the alternative mechanism?
