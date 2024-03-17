7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
7. Substitution Reactions SN2 Reaction
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following pair of compounds:
(i) 1-bromo-2-methylpropane or 3-bromopentane
(ii) 2-chloropentane or 1-chloro-3-methylbutane
(iii) 1-fluoro-2-methylbutane or 2-fluoro-3-methylbutane
Identify the better SN2 substrate.
