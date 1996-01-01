The simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2 which is a class of reactive intermediate. Cyclopropanation of (E)- and (Z)- 2,3,4-trimethylhex-3-ene gives two different products. Rationalize this outcome.
The simplest carbene has a molecular formula of CH2 which is a class of reactive intermediate. Cyclopropanation of (E)- and (Z)- 2,3,4-trimethylhex-3-ene gives two different products. Rationalize this outcome.
Stereoisomers of the alkene give a different product because the reaction maintains the stereochemistry due to a two-step mechanism. Each stereoisomer produces two products because rearrangements can occur.
Stereoisomers of the alkene give a different product because the reaction maintains the stereochemistry due to a concerted mechanism. Each stereoisomer produces two products because rearrangements can occur.
Stereoisomers of the alkene give a different product because the reaction maintains the stereochemistry due to a concerted mechanism. Each stereoisomer produces two products because the double bond can react with the carbene from two different sides.
Stereoisomers of the alkene give a different product because the reaction maintains the stereochemistry due to a two-step mechanism. Each stereoisomer produces two products because the double bond can react with the carbene from two different sides.