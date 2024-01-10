6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Carbocation Intermediate Rearrangements
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the two pathways for the reaction:
Does the following reaction coordinate for the boxed portion of the two pathways rationalize pathway B as the one that produces the major product?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction coordinate diagram does rationalize pathway B as the one that produces the major product.
B
The reaction coordinate diagram does not rationalize pathway B as the one that produces the major product.