6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
For T1 = 40°C and T2 = 125°C, determine the equilibrium constants and ∆G° if a reaction has ∆H° = 10 kcal/mol and ∆S° = 0.14 kcal/(mol⋅K). How do ∆G° and Keq change as T increases?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
At T1, ∆G° = -33.841 kcal/mol and Keq = 4.3 x 1023
At T2, ∆G° = -45.741 kcal/mol and Keq = 1.3 x 1025
∆G° becomes more negative and Keq becomes larger as T increases.
B
At T1, ∆G° = -38.341 kcal/mol and Keq = 4.9 x 1023
At T2, ∆G° = -47.541 kcal/mol and Keq = 1.8 x 1017
∆G° becomes more negative and Keq becomes smaller as T increases.
C
At T1, ∆G° = -84.341 kcal/mol and Keq = 4.7 x 1021
At T2, ∆G° = -44.571 kcal/mol and Keq = 1.1 x 1028
∆G° becomes more positive and Keq becomes larger as T increases.
D
At T1, ∆G° = -83.441 kcal/mol and Keq = 4.8 x 1029
At T2, ∆G° = -41.574 kcal/mol and Keq = 1.7 x 1022
∆G° becomes more positive and Keq becomes smaller as T increases.
