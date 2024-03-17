3. Acids and Bases
102PRACTICE PROBLEM
The boiling points of oct-1-yne and oct-1-ene are 126.3 °C and 121.3 °C, respectively, making it implausible to completely separate them using distillation. Explain how the concept of acidity might be used to remove oct-1-yne from a sample of oct-1-ene completely.
