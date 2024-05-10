5. Chirality
Enantiomeric Excess
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
An optically pure alkyl halide (R-enantiomer) is heated with water and forms an alcohol. Three times more of the S-enantiomer of the alcohol is produced compared to the R-enantiomer. Determine the enantiomeric excess and the observed rotation of the product mixture. (S-enantiomer of the alcohol [α] = +16.3°)
