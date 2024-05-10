20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylation
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
An organic chemist attempts to produce the desired product using the given sequence of reactions, but this product does not form.
(i) Explain why this product does not form.
(ii) Propose a synthesis that would form the desired product.
