4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkenes
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify whether or not the provided names are correct. If not, give the correct names to those with incorrect ones.
(i) 4,4-diethylcyclohex-1-ene
(ii) 3-chloro-1-isopropylbut-1-ene
(iii) 1,1-diethylhex-1-ene
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) correct
(ii) correct
(iii) correct
B
(i) correct
(ii) correct
(iii) incorrect; 3-ethylhept-3-ene
C
(i) correct
(ii) incorrect; 2-chloro-5-methylhex-3-ene
(iii) incorrect; 3-ethylhept-3-ene
D
(i) incorrect; 5,5-diethylcyclohex-1-ene
(ii) incorrect; 2-chloro-5-methylhex-3-ene
(iii) incorrect; 3-ethylhept-3-ene