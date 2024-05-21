13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Oxidizing Agent
77PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ethanol is given as an antidote for methanol poisoning because it acts as a competitive inhibitor of methanol to ADH enzyme. A chronic alcoholic typically needs a higher dose of ethanol compared to a nonalcoholic. Explain why this increased dosage of the competitive inhibitor is necessary for someone with a history of heavy alcohol consumption.
