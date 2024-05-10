An alkyl halide could be converted to a carboxylic acid by either of the two methods:

Method 1: Substitution by cyanide ion, followed by hydrolysis of the resulting nitrile.

Method 2: Formation of a Grignard reagent followed by addition of carbon dioxide, then dilute with acid.

Which of the two methods could be used to perform the following conversions? Why? Show the reactions you would use.

