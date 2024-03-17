Organic Chemistry
Determine the reagents needed for each step of the given multistep reaction and determine the objective of steps (i) and (v).
To add (for step v) and remove (for step i) the protecting group to produce the desired product.
To add (for step v) the protecting group and remove (for step i) the chromic group to produce the desired product.
To add (for step i) and remove (for step v) the protecting group to produce the desired product.
To add (for step i) and remove (for step v) the preventing group to produce the desired reagent.