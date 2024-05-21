Organic Chemistry
3-chloro-3-ethylpentane undergoes solvolysis in both formic acid and propionic acid. If formic acid is more polar than propionic acid, which solvent does solvolysis occur faster? Why?
The solvolysis of 3-chloro-3-ethylpentane occurs faster in formic acid than in propionic acid because a more polar solvent increases the stability of the carbocation and leaving group.
The solvolysis of 3-chloro-3-ethylpentane occurs faster in propionic acid than in formic acid because a more polar solvent increases the stability of the carbocation and leaving group.
The solvolysis of 3-chloro-3-ethylpentane occurs faster in formic acid than in propionic acid because a more polar solvent decreases the stability of the carbocation and leaving group.
The solvolysis of 3-chloro-3-ethylpentane occurs faster in propionic acid than in formic acid because a more polar solvent decreases the stability of the carbocation and leaving group.