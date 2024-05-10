24. Carbohydrates
Glycoside
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
The hydrochloric acid-catalyzed reaction of either α-D-ribose or β-D-ribose with excess methanol produces a mixture of α and β anomers of methyl D-ribofuranoside. Illustrate the reactants, reagents, and products for the reaction. Identify the aglycone in the products by circling it.
