10. Addition Reactions
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
10. Addition Reactions Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the reaction between DDP and IPP, which acts as the electrophile? What is the reason that makes it a better electrophile? [Hint: Consider the carbocation formed by each.]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
DDP is the electrophile because it forms a tertiary carbocation.
B
DDP is the electrophile because it forms a resonance-stabilized carbocation.
C
IPP is the electrophile because it forms a tertiary carbocation.
D
IPP is the electrophile because it forms a resonance-stabilized carbocation.