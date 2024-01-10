6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is the equilibrium constant going to be greater than, equal to, or less than 1 for the following equilibrium reaction? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Keq < 1 since the given ΔG° is greater than 0.
B
Keq = 1 since they are exactly similar compounds.
C
Keq > 1 since the given ΔG° is greater than 0.
D
Keq > 1 since the given ΔG° is greater than 0, and there is a rearrangement in the Gauche conformations.