Deuterium-containing compounds (D = 2H) are helpful for kinetic and metabolic research with novel drugs. LiAlD 4 , reagent LiAlH 4 's counterpart in reactivity, is one approach to introduce deuterium. Using LiAlD 4 and D 2 O as your sources of deuterium and other non-deuterated starting materials you choose, demonstrate how to create this deuterium-labeled molecule, CH 3 CH 2 CD 2 OH.