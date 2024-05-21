13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Reducing Agent
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Reducing Agent
55PRACTICE PROBLEM
Deuterium-containing compounds (D = 2H) are helpful for kinetic and metabolic research with novel drugs. LiAlD4, reagent LiAlH4's counterpart in reactivity, is one approach to introduce deuterium. Using LiAlD4 and D2O as your sources of deuterium and other non-deuterated starting materials you choose, demonstrate how to create this deuterium-labeled molecule, CH3CH2CD2OH.
Deuterium-containing compounds (D = 2H) are helpful for kinetic and metabolic research with novel drugs. LiAlD4, reagent LiAlH4's counterpart in reactivity, is one approach to introduce deuterium. Using LiAlD4 and D2O as your sources of deuterium and other non-deuterated starting materials you choose, demonstrate how to create this deuterium-labeled molecule, CH3CH2CD2OH.