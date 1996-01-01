1. A Review of General Chemistry
Intro to Organic Chemistry
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
When bromoethane reacts with NH3, the initial two products are compounds H and J. Compound H and acetone react to form compound K, while compound J and acetone react to form L. The IR spectra of K and L are shown below.
<IMAGE>
Are the following compounds correctly identified?
<IMAGE>
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The compounds are correctly identified.
B
The compounds are incorrectly identified.