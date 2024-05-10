25. Condensation Chemistry
Aldol Condensation
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Knoevenagel condensation is a form of aldol condensation that involves the reaction between an active methylene group and an aldehyde or ketone to produce a new C=C bond using a secondary amine base as a catalyst. Give the starting materials that are needed for this type of condensation to produce the following compound.
