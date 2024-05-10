23. Amines
Cope Elimination
23. Amines Cope Elimination
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
During an unfortunate mishap, water entered a large container filled with ethyl isocyanate. A significant amount of ethyl isocyanate was released through the pressure-relief valves and the vapors spread into nearby areas causing harm to many people.
(1) Write an equation for the reaction that occurred inside the tank.
(2) Propose a possible mechanism for this reaction.
