MMPP (magnesium monoperoxyphthalate) is a reagent used for the epoxidation of alkenes. MMPP is more stable and it may be safer to use for large-scale and industrial reactions compared to another common reagent, mCPBA (meta-chloroperoxybenzoic acid). Draw the product and the mechanism for the reaction of trans-1,2-dicyclopentylethene with MMPP.