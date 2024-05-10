6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Energy Diagram
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Adding a small amount of platinum to a mixture containing H2 and but-2-ene triggers the following reaction:
The experimental results reveal that changing the concentration of H2 or but-2-ene does not affect the reaction rate. Write the rate equation for this reaction, explain why it is unusual, and provide ways to accelerate this type of reaction.
Adding a small amount of platinum to a mixture containing H2 and but-2-ene triggers the following reaction:
The experimental results reveal that changing the concentration of H2 or but-2-ene does not affect the reaction rate. Write the rate equation for this reaction, explain why it is unusual, and provide ways to accelerate this type of reaction.