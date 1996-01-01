19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Acetal
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Name the functional group present in the following compounds and show the products of their complete hydrolysis.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Functional group: Acetal
Hydrolysis products:
B
Functional group: Alcohol
Hydrolysis products:
C
Functional group: Hemiacetal
Hydrolysis products:
D
Functional group: Ester
Hydrolysis products:
