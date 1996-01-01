9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rank the following substances in order of increasing stability.
cis-5-decene; (Z)-3,6-diethyloct-4-ene; (Z)-5,6-dimethyldec-5-ene; trans-5-decene
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(Z)-5,6-dimethyldec-5-ene < trans-5-undecene < cis-5-undecene < (Z)-3,6-diethyloct-4-ene
B
(Z)-3,6-diethyloct-4-ene < trans-5-undecene < cis-5-undecene < (Z)-5,6-dimethyldec-5-ene
C
(Z)-3,6-diethyloct-4-ene < cis-5-undecene < trans-5-undecene < (Z)-5,6-dimethyldec-5-ene
D
(Z)-5,6-dimethyldec-5-ene < cis-5-undecene < trans-5-undecene < (Z)-3,6-diethyloct-4-ene